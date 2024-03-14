Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lindsay Lohan's new film is coming to Netflix just in time for St Patrick's Day. Irish Wish is the second of her two-film partnership with the streaming platform and features an impressive cast line-up along with idyllic scenes of the Irish countryside.

Directed by Janeen Damian, who also worked on Lohan's previous Netflix film Falling for Christmas (2022), Irish Wish offers a romantic twist on Freaky Friday.

It follows the story of book editor Maddie Kelly (Lindsay Lohan), who travels to Ireland to attend the wedding of her best friend to the man she is secretly in love with. After making a wish, she suddenly gets a taste of what life would be like if she gets what she wants, sending her on a journey to find love and learning to trust her heart.

So, what is Irish Wish about and who stars alongside Lindsay Lohan? Here's everything you need to know about the Mean Girls' star's latest Netflix film.

What is Irish Wish about?

Irish Wish is a romantic spin on Lohan's classic Freaky Friday. Here is the plot for Irish Wish from Netflix: "When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love and finds herself in an alternate reality where a chance encounter shows her that sometimes you need to be careful who you wish for. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

Speaking about the film to Netflix Tudum, Lohan explained: "It’s a nice story of luck and love and confidence." She said her character Maddie has "been ghost writing for the writer she works for and she’s hopelessly in love with him, and she’s expecting him to love her back."

Is there a trailer for Irish Wish?

Yes, Netflix revealed a trailer ahead of the film's release which follows Lohan as Maddie, who has travelled to her friend's wedding in Ireland. You can watch the trailer for Irish Wish here.

Who is cast in Irish Wish?

There will be some famous faces joining Lohan in the cast line-up for Irish Wish, including Downton Abbey's Ed Speleers, Outlander's Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan from Emily in Paris, Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) and Ayesha Curry (About Last Night).

Meet the cast of Irish Wish below:

Lindsay Lohan as Madeline "Maddie" Kelly

Ed Speleers as James Thomas

Alexander Vlahos as Paul Kennedy

Jane Seymour as Rosemary Kelly

Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor

Ayesha Curry as Heather

The cast of Irish Wish (L-R) Ed Speleers, Ayesha Curry, Jane Seymour, Lindsay Lohan, Dakota Lohan, Christina Rogers, Brad Krevoy, and Niija Kuykendall (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

When can I watch Irish Wish on Netflix?

Irish Wish will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday, March 15, with the film dropping just in time for St Patrick's Day. This is her second film for Netflix following the release of holiday film, Falling for Christmas in 2022.

