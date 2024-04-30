Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new ITV documentary will air tonight (Tuesday April 30) speaking to the family of murdered Gracie Spinks and many other women who have been affected by stalking. Following the success of Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer’ everyone is talking about stalking right now and how it affects both women and men.

Stalking: State of Fear looks at the stories of women who live in fear of men stalking them and those taking on the criminal justice system. The ITV documentary will also speak to victims and the family of Gracie Spinks, who was murdered by a work colleague after police failed to take action.

The documentary will look at multiple cases including the story of a doctor named Marie. She lost her hair due to stress from her stalking experience and the stalker even placed a tracker on her car.

Who is Gracie Spinks?

In February 2021 a 23 -year-old Gracie Spinks from Derbyshire, reported her former work colleague Michael Sellers to the police for stalking. Gracie worked as a swimming instructor and lifeguard but was also a warehouse operative.

The warehouse is where she met Michael Sellers, he was her supervisor until he was sacked for his obsessive behaviour. On June 18 2021 Michael Sellers murdered Gracie . She had been stabbed over 10 times. His body was found dead nearby from self-inflicted suffocation.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 2.5 million people every year experience stalking in England and Wales. But according to reports only 5% of stalkers are convicted.

Stalking: State Of Fear airs on ITV1 on Tuesday, April 30, from 9pm and is available on ITVX now.

