A woman who sent pop star Harry Styles 8,000 cards and letter in less than one month has been jailed and banned from seeing him perform.

Myra Carvalho, 35, was pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking involving serious alarm or distress during a hearing at Harrow Crown Court, sitting at Hendon Magistrates’ Court in London. She has now been sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment.

Carvalho has also been handed a 10-year restraining order. This will prohibit her from attending any event where Styles is due to perform at in the next decade.

The Brazilian national was also told to to contact him directly or indirectly, and has been told not to enter a specific area of north west London. She was also instructed to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

It comes after Carvalho wrote a number of handwritten letters to the Watermelon Sugar singer, as well as ordering a number of cards online to be sent to his address. The court heard that of the 8,000 cards sent to Styles, some included wedding cards, with two hand-delivered to his home.