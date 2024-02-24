Harry Styles has become an uncle as sister Gemma gives birth to a baby girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harry Styles has become an uncle as his sister Gemma has given birth to a baby girl after a secret pregnancy. Gemma, 33, who is a writer and podcaster took to her Instagram, to share the news that she and her partner Michal Miynowski have become parents to a daughter. Gemma Styles said: “Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family.”

Gemma then went on to write that “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love.”

She has so far been flooded with over 30,000 comments. Former Bake Off star Laura Adlington wrote “Oh bloody hell didn’t realise you were expecting! Huge congratulations lovely,” whilst Sophie Ellis Bextor who has recently been enjoying success thanks to her hit single ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ finding a new lease of life thanks to the movie Saltburn, wrote “Congratulations.”

Gemma reportedly met her partner in 2015 and one of their earliest dates was watching brother Harry Styles perform with One Direction. The gig was at the Apple Music Festival and at the time Harry told the crowds that “My sister’s here on a date, and I’m trying to keep an eye on it.”

Harry Styles and his older sister Gemma have always been very close. In an article for Another Man magazine in 2010, Gemma wrote that “When I went to university and moved out of home for the first time, none of us had any idea that a 16-year old Harry would be following suit a few months later. He was talking about choosing his A-Levels and had plans to be a physiotherapist.”

When Gemma graduated from Sheffield Hallam University, Harry made sure he took time out from his busy career to see her graduate and wrote on Instagram at the time that “My sister graduated today. She’s all clever and that.”.

