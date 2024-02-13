On The Mount At Wasing 2024: Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces biggest ever headline show after Saltburn success

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced her biggest-ever headline show, just months after the 00s pop star was thrust back into the mainstream. Her song ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ experienced an incredible resurgence around the world thanks to the closing scene in the film, Saltburn.

Sophie will celebrate her recent success with a huge summer party as part of the On The Mount at Wasing concert series. The one-night-only exclusive show will take place at the stunning Berkshire venue on Wednesday, June 26.

Joining Sophie on the bill are special guests Princess Superstar and Fat Tony. Meanwhile, Australian rock icons Crowded House will kick off their very own night of tunes on June 17, followed by London electronic duo Jungle on June 27, and dance icons Underworld who will headline on June 29.

On her exclusive headline show at Wasing, Sophie said: "It’s been a magical and surreal time for me in the last couple of months, let alone the last few years! It’s going to be really special having our own massive celebration at On the Mount at Wasing, tucked away from the world in the middle of the Berkshire countryside."

Ticketmaster will be hosting pre-sale for the spectacular event from 10am on Thursday (February 15). General sale tickets will then be available at 10am on Friday (February 16).

Featuring in the climactic scene of Saltburn, ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ returned to the UK Top 10 Singles Chart for the first time since its original 2001 release.

