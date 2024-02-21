Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Brazilian woman whose family did not know she had come to the UK has appeared in court charged with stalking Harry Styles by sending him 8,000 cards in less than a month.

Myra Carvalho, 35, sent the 30-year-old singer handwritten letters while in the UK as well as ordering a series of cards for him online which were sent to his address, Harrow Crown Court heard.

Carvalho had been staying at a backpacker hostel in Earls Court, west London, court documents show, having been in the UK since December. Of the 8,000 cards sent, some were wedding cards, prosecutors allege.

Two of the letters were hand-delivered to Mr Styles’ address, the court heard. Her family did not know she had travelled to the country, the court was told.