The TV actress will be remembered as Nellie Boswell to many of us. But what other notable roles did she play?

Jean Boht at Liverpool Cathedral for the funeral of television comedy writer Carla Lane. Actress Jean Boht, best known for playing Nellie Boswell in sitcom Bread, has died aged 91, her family said. Picture: PA

The world of showbiz lost a beloved star yesterday when Jean Boht sadly died at the age of 91. The TV star died only six weeks after her husband of 53 years, Carl Davis, also passed away.

It has been revealed that she was living in the home alongside other stars such as EastEnders actress Pat Coombs, who played Marge Green, Daphne Oxenford - an original cast member of Coronation Street as Esther Hayes, and Peter Sallis - the voice of Wallace in the Wallace and Gromit films.

Born in 1932, her career as an actress began in Liverpool where she starred alongside the likes of Sir Anthony Hopkins and Sir Patrick Stewart.

But away from Bread, what were Boht's other well-known roles in film and TV? NationalWorld takes a closer look

TV

In 1977, Boht starred in an episode of Last of the Summer Wine as a character named Maureen.

In 1982, she also starred in seven episodes of BBC sitcom Triangle which was set on a North Sea ferry

Both also starred in Channel Four's Scully - a TV drama about a teenage boy who is persuaded to appear on the school pantomime on the promise that he will have a trial at Liverpool FC. Some of the club's famous players at the time also featured in the show.

Boht was also in an episode of Agatha Christie's Miss Marple in 1987 and starred in 11 episodes of Brighton Belles.

Later in his career, it seems Boht also starred in individual episodes of Holby City, The Bill, Casualty, Skins and even in seven episodes of Doctors from 2000 - 2012.

Film

Jean Boht's film credits are less extensive but still span across five decades.

In 1988, she played Aunty Nell in 'Distant Voices, Still Lives' - a British period drama. !2 years later she was in the British horror 'The Asylum' as Mrs Brindle.

Boht also played Mary in the independent film 'Mothers and Daughters in 2004.