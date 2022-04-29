‘I’m really excited and delighted to announce I’m going to be hosting a brand new primetime show’

Jeremy Kyle in 2013 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse)

Jeremy Kyle will return to television screens this year for the first time since his ITV show was cancelled.

Kyle had already appeared as part of the TalkTV lineup, appearing as a guest on Sharon Osbourne’s new hour-long panel debate show The Talk, where five famous faces with different backgrounds and views debate current affairs issues.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But on that show, Kyle confirmed that he will indeed be returning to the fledgling channel returning for an hour-long show of his own in the future.

The new channel, which is backed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, also includes Piers Morgan and ex-Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn as hosts, and aims to compete with the BBC, Sky News, and GB News.

It began broadcasting on Monday 25 April.

Here is everything you need to know about Kyle’s new show.

What can we expect from Kyle’s new show?

At the end of Sharon Osbourne's The Talk on Thursday (28 April) evening, the broadcaster stated that he will host his own show on the new channel.

”I’m really excited and delighted to announce I’m going to be hosting a brand new primetime show right here on TalkTV,” he said.

As to what to expect, Kyle said he’s not quite yet ready to give away “what it’s going to be”, but added he is “super excited and just delighted” about the new show.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in 2019

He added: ”TalkTV is about common sense and it’s about how that news is given to people.

“This show, with a People’s Panel is going to be about news but about how the people the length and breadth of this country respond to that news.

“I want them involved in the programme, I want them to understand that we understand what they think about the news stories of the day.”

According to The Sun, in addition to guests and regular panellists, Kyle’s comeback will feature interviews, audience interaction and breaking news.

When can I watch it?

Somewhat frustratingly, alongside keeping quiet on what the format of the show might look like, Kyle also refused to be drawn on when it might start broadcasting.

“Not going to tell you when it’s launching,” he said.

More information about Kyle's new show will be revealed in the following weeks, before it premieres in the summer with a slew of celebrity guests.

We’ll update this article as and when more information becomes available.

Why is it controversial?

Steve Dymond, left, who died after an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle Show in May 2019 Jeremy Kyle is pictured right

In light of the turmoil surrounding his old show, viewers are split on whether Kyle should return to television.

In its prime, The Jeremy Kyle Show was ITV’s most successful daytime show, reaching audiences of over a million viewers on a regular basis.

But in May 2019, the show was abruptly halted before being cancelled entirely, following the tragic suicide of guest, Steve Dymond.

Dymond went on the show to demonstrate to his then-fiancée Jane Callaghan that he had been faithful to her during their marriage.

Kyle then revealed that Dymond had failed a polygraph test, and proceeded to humiliate his guest in front of the audience, who booed and jeered him.

Dymond was described as a “serial liar” by Kyle, who added that he “wouldn’t trust him with a chocolate button.”

The use of polygraph exams on the show had long been a source of controversy, as they are not thought to be completely accurate.

Dymond was found dead in his Portsmouth flat six days after filming his segment for the show. His death was ruled a suicide.

Kyle also faced a barrage of criticism when the Channel 4 documentary Death On Daytime uncovered a scandal behind the scenes of the popular chat show, with former employees alleging abusive and manipulative managers.

Producers were not allowed to eat until visitors were booked, according to one of the bombshell charges made in the tell-all.

How can I watch TalkTV?

With hourly news bulletins, political discussions and viewpoints, as well as documentary and entertainment programmes, TalkTV is primarily focused on news and current affairs.

TalkTV appearS on all the major digital TV services.

Here is a list of which channels you can find it on:

Sky 526

Virgin Media 627

Freeview 237

Freesat 217