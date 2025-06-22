Premier League legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the latest celebrity tipped to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025, with just weeks to go before the new season launches.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old former Leeds United striker is reportedly in talks to swap football boots for ballroom shoes, becoming the latest sporting figure to take on the Glitterball challenge. He would follow in the footsteps of fellow football stars Robbie Savage, Alex Scott, and Tony Adams, who have previously competed on the long-running BBC One show.

A source told The Sun: “Jimmy has a huge fanbase from his years playing in the Premier League and is a very likeable character. Show producers are always keen to book a retired footballer as it gets footie fans tuning into the series and becoming unlikely fans of the show. Jimmy has a competitive edge and is going to get his head in the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hasselbaink joined England's coaching staff in 2023 but stepped down in August 2024 following Gareth Southgate’s departure. With more time on his hands, he's now one of several big names rumoured to join this year’s line-up.

Premier League legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the latest celebrity tipped to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025, | Getty

Other high-profile names tipped to appear include Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (known as Nitro), former Big Brother contestant Yinrun Huang, and Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts. Reality TV stars Georgia Toffolo, Dani Dyer, and former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan are also reportedly being considered.

The BBC is said to be keeping a close eye on potential signings after a string of recent scandals involving contestants and professional dancers. Executives are believed to be under pressure to “go risk-free” with the 2025 line-up in order to preserve the reputation of the hit show.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke are all expected to return for the show’s 23rd season. An official announcement from the BBC is expected later this summer.