Famous author and comedian, David Walliams, has been slammed as an “entitled idiot” after he gave two Nazi salutes while recording BBC show.

As reported in The Times, David Walliams gave two Nazi salutes during a recording of BBC1’s Would I Lie To You? Christmas special on Tuesday. It shocked his fellow panel members and audience members.

The controversial comedian, who left the ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after he was found to have made insulting comments about contestants, twice made the gesture. The Times reports that the salutes were made during a story being told by Walliams’s teammate, the Call the Midwife actress Helen George, who took part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour after competing in the BBC dance competition in 2015.

George, 40, said that she had sprained her wrist “from waving too much during the Strictly tour”, before going on to try to convince the opposing team, led by David Mitchell, that her anecdote was true. After demonstrating the wave, she was told that it was “too little” and was encouraged to make a grander gesture, at which point Walliams joined in with increasingly vigorous waves, culminating in him holding his arm out in a Nazi salute.

Rob Brydon, the host, reprimanded Walliams. However, as the round continued with some light-hearted but lewd jokes about George’s experience on Strictly, Walliams, 53, made the gesture a second time - and this time embellishing it with a sexual twist.

One audience member told The Times: “It was all very weird. There were gasps from the audience and the other panellists all looked very uncomfortable.”

Lee Mack, who was Walliams’s team captain, was said to have looked distinctly unimpressed. Another member of the audience wrote on X: “I didn’t have David Walliams doing a Nazi salute at the Would I Lie To You? Christmas taping on my 2025 bingo card”.

One user on Facebook called him an “entitled idiot”. According to The Times, sources at the BBC and the show’s production company, Zeppotron, said there was no chance of the footage being broadcast.