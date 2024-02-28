Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Joanna Page, beloved for her portrayal of Stacey in the series “Gavin & Stacey,” has joined forces with former “Eastenders” actress Natalie Cassidy, for a brand new television-themed podcast series on BBC Sounds.

The pair made an appearance on “The One Show” on Tuesday evening to promote “Off the Telly,” a podcast set to delve into discussions about the latest offerings in television, offering insights, reviews, and perhaps even some behind-the-scenes anecdotes. “I like gritty dramas, documentaries, scary things like that," Joanna revealed, while Natalie said she was: "Happy with Grand Designs and cookery [shows], Gardeners World and University Challenge."

Of course, no appearance by a “Gavin and Stacey” cast member on television or the radio as of late would be complete without asking the million pound (or viewership) question: is there going to be a Christmas Special 2024? While Deadline reported that there were talks between series creators and stars Ruth Jones and a recently re-imported James Corden, Jones put that question to rest during a subsequent radio interview.

When pressed by the presenting team about the rumours of a new Christmas special, Page replied: "I don't know anything at all! I have got no other information, absolutely nothing, I don't know anything at all. Sorry, I have got no exciting information." So in terms of the Christmas Special, as with the fate of Smithy and Nessa, it's still a case of "will they/won't they" sadly.

When does “Off the Telly” begin on BBC Sounds?

The first two episodes of “Off the Telly” with Joanna Page and Natalie Cassidy can be listened to now on BBC Sounds.

Where can I watch “Gavin and Stacey” online?