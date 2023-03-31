Comedian and activist Joe Lycett will front his own live series for Channel 4, Late Night Lycett, with a troupe of celebrity guests

Joe Lycett will host his new late-night Channel 4 comedy series, Late Night Lycett, from his hometown of Birmingham, where he will be joined by celebrity guests for a series of games and sketches.

The comedian has become known recently for his foray into politics, lambasting David Beckham over his decision to be a Qatar ambassador during the World Cup, and taking part in Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday show where he sarcastically announced that he was ‘incredibly right wing’.

Speaking of his new show, Joe said: “I love the idea of doing a risky live show from Birmingham. When I started doing stand up my aspirations were just to get enough gigs to survive. I still pinch myself thinking ‘Oh my god, this is my job!’ I’m really chuffed.

“Birmingham will feature heavily. We’re doing it by the banks of the canal and there will be a hodgepodge of guests mixing with Birmingham locals. The guests are along for the ride. “It's not going to be a big promo opportunity for them, they’ll get stuck in with the anarchy and chaos. We’ll also have outside broadcasts hosted by people with no experience of live TV… All sorts of strange, silly things will be happening!”

Late Night Lycett

Who are the guests on Late Night Lycett?

Joe will be joined by different celebrity guests each week - the first episode will feature The Avengers and Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna Lumley. She will be joined by fellow Brummy, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond, and comedian and The Duchess star Katherine Ryan.

Guests for later episodes of Late Night Lycett have not yet been confirmed - watch this space for updates on who else will be on the show.

Is there a trailer for Late Night Lycett?

As the show is live, there is no official trailer yet, however, Joe shared a short promo for the show to his Twitter page today, and you can watch it right here:

When is Late Night Lycett on TV?