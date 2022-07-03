A number of guests have been confirmed for the show celebrating 50 years of Pride in the UK, including Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney

Tonight, Sunday 3 July, comedian Joe Lycett is hosting a Big Pride Party, and everyone is invited to join in on the fun.

With appearances from the likes of comedian Rosie Jones, Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, and musical performances from Boy George and Culture Club, you won’t want to miss it.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Joe Lycett?

Lycett is a British comedian and TV presenter who you may recognise from his appearances on shows like QI, The Great British Sewing Bee, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster and his Channel 4 programme Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

He was born in Birmingham on 5 July 1988, and attended King Edward VI Five Ways grammar school before going on to study Drama and English at the University of Manchester.

In 2009, Lycett was named the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year, the winner of the Bath New Act competition and a runner up in the Laughing Horse New Act of the Year. In 2011 he was a finalist in the 2011 BBC New Comedy Awards and in 2012 his debut stand up show, Some Lycett Hot, was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

In addition to television, Lycett has also appeared as a guest on the radio, including on BBC 1 and on Richard Bacon’s BBC Radio 5 Live. He took over from Miles Jupp in September 2016 as host of It’s Not What You Know on BBC Radio 4. He has also featured on various podcasts as well, including My Dad Wrote a Porno.

Lycett began presenting his consumer show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back on Channel 4 in 2019, which he has described as “a cross between Rogue Traders and RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

The show see’s Lycett, with the assistance from deadpan comedian Mark Silcox, take on consumer issues raised by viewers. In the second season of the show, Lycett briefly changed his name to Hugo Boss by deed poll as part of a dispute between the fashion brand and the Swansea-based Boss Brewing.

Lycett has often spoken candidly about his sexuality. He originally came out as gay whilst he was in sixth form, but now describes himself as bisexual on stage, even though he identifies as pansexual.

Speaking to the i in 2016, Lycett said: “I say bisexual because it’s easy for people to understand but I actually don’t quite think it’s that. Pansexual seems to be the closest thing at this point.”

What is Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party?

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party is a two hour special from Channel 4, hosted by none other than Joe Lycett of course, as part of the channel’s package of special programming to celebrate 50 years of Pride in the UK.

Lycett described the show as “a live two hour celebration of LGBTQ+ culture” and said “hopefully it’ll be thought-provoking, nostalgic, a little moving and ideally funny!”

The programme will feature comedy, celebrity guests and musical performances, and will also count down the top 10 LGBTQ+ TV moments.

The specially invited audience, which will be made up of LGBTQ+ icons, allies of the community and local heroes, will also share their own personal stories of Pride as well.

Who is going to be on the show?

Lycett will be joined by a number of famous faces for his Big Pride Party, including Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, actor Rupert Everett, comedian Mawaan Rizwan and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Lawrance Chaney and Tia Kofi.

Boy George and Culture Club are also confirmed to be performing on the show, as well as Steps and Self Esteem.

Danny Dyer is set to make a cameo, with Rosie Jones out on the road and a feature from comedian Jen Ives as well.

Where and when can I watch it?

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will air on Channel 4 tonight, Sunday 3 July, at 9pm.