Having successfully opened his glamping site despite all the follies that come with launching a hospitality venture, Johnny Vegas returns for a new series of his Channel 4 reality series “Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping,” with a whole new set of problems at his caravan’s doorstep.

In the new series, Johnny and Bev face the challenge of finding a new home for their expanding collection of repurposed vehicles, as planning restrictions prevent the expansion of their current site. Johnny, with his penchant for rescuing vehicles, continues to acquire more, including an old helicopter.

The goal is not only to secure a new location but also to create a site capable of hosting various events, including comedy festivals, music gigs, and weddings for vintage-loving couples. Johnny even expresses a desire to get ordained online and officiate weddings himself.

But for those unfamiliar with the series, what is “Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping” about, and can you visit the campsite where Johnny Vegas has made his type of vintage vehicle “Shangri-La”?

What is “Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping” about?

Johnny Vegas in "Caqrry on Glmaping" with the Maltese bus - Patricia (Credit: Channel 4)

"Carry on Glamping" follows comedian Johnny Vegas and his assistant Bev as they work on developing and managing a glamping site in the North Yorkshire countryside. The glamping site features a collection of vintage vehicles, including a Maltese bus named after Johnny's late mother, Patricia.

The series documented their journey over six episodes, showcasing the challenges and successes they encountered during the process of building and running the glamping business. Despite facing setbacks such as a ferry fire, a damaging crash, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yorkshire glampsite eventually opened and became a popular destination.

When does Series 2 of “Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping” begin?

The new series of “Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping” begins on January 24 2024 at 9pm on Channel 4, with previous episodes available on demand through the broadcaster’s streaming service.

Can I visit the campsite featured in “Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping”?