The tickets for Jools Holland's much-loved Annual Hootenanny are now open to the public via a random draw.

Known for ringing in the New Year with music and cheer, the festive BBC show has been a staple of holiday celebrations for decades.

Jools Holland, accompanied by his renowned band and special guest performers, will once again lead viewers into the New Year with a multi-hour musical extravaganza. The programme airs on December 31, continuing seamlessly into January 1, but it is recorded in advance in front of a live studio audience.

How to apply for tickets

Tickets can be applied for on the BBC's Shows and Tours website, and registration is open until 9am on Monday, December 4.

Key details include:

Each person can apply for a maximum of two tickets.

Tickets will be allocated by random draw.

Successful applicants will receive guaranteed seated admission if they arrive at the specified time with appropriate photo ID.

The website added: “Studio seating will be randomly assigned, and guests are encouraged to wear New Year's Eve attire in dark colours for the recording. The recording may last up to three hours, so attendees are advised to eat beforehand. Access requirements should be noted during the ticket application process to ensure accommodations can be made.”