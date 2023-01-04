Netflix heist thriller series Kaleidoscope can be watched in any order you want, and there are more than 40,000 different variations to choose from

Netflix is trying something very different with its latest show, Kaleidoscope, which is centred on the largest heist ever attempted and the betrayal that surrounds it. Heist shows are ten a penny these days - Money Heist, Hatton Garden, and, of course, Heist. But what makes Kaleidoscope unique is that the show can be watched in any order you choose.

There are eight episodes in the series with some set before the heist, some which take place after the event, and one which is focused on the heist itself. However, as the story is non-linear the episodes can be watched in any possible order and the story will still be coherent.

Each episode is named after a colour - the episodes are titled: Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Red, Violent, White, Yellow. All episodes were released on Netflix at the same time, but they are not numbered.

Cast of Kaleidoscope

What is the best order to watch Kaleidoscope episodes?

The episodes are listed on IMDB according to alphabetical order (BGOPRVWY), but on Netflix they are listed in a seemingly random order, though it appears that the order is the same across all accounts (YGBOVRPW).

The 50-second trailer, which is titled Black, explains to viewers that they can watch the show in whichever order they choose, ‘entering the crime at different moments in time’. Each episode will focus on a different aspect of the crime, from the planning stage, to the actual event, betrayal, and the aftermath.

You can choose to watch the series however you want and with eight episodes to choose from a quick bit of maths shows that there are exactly 40,320 different orders to watch the episodes in - if you watch them all and don’t repeat any.

Episodes Green and Violet are both flashbacks, Yellow sees the crew being assembled, Blue follows the planning of the heist, and Orange is set in the weeks before it takes place. White is the heist itself, and Red and Pink follow the aftermath of the event.

Kaleidoscope can be watched in any order you choose

According to Netflix, you should end the show with White, the actual heist episode, however as the show has torn up the rulebook of storytelling there’s no need for you to follow their recommendation, and the story will still make sense if you watch White first, or at any other interval in the series.

According to The Guardian , the best order to watch the show is chronologically, following the order of the heist from inception to completion, to aftermath. This order - VGYOBWRP - maintains the narrative arc of the show and should provide a more satisfying viewing experience.

Who is in the cast of Kaleidoscope?

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas

Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin

Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim

Paz Vega as Ava Mercer

Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin

Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis

Niousha Noor as Nazan Abassi

Sammy Peralta as Thiele’s Bodyguard

Bubba Weiler as Samuel Toby

Hemky Madera as Carlos

Stacey Oristano as Barbara Loomis

John Hans Tester as Stefan Thiele

Soojeong Son as Liz Kim

Jordan Mendoza as RJ Acosta

Whit Washing as Ted Gough

Nate Katsuki as Brad Salas

When is Kaleidoscope on Netflix?

