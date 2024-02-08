Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate Garraway will make her return to the anchor desk of Good Morning Britain (GMB) this morning (February 8 2024), marking a swift comeback less than a week after bidding farewell to her husband, Derek Draper, at his funeral.

The TV host will resume her duties on the ITV breakfast show following a poignant appearance earlier this week, during which she candidly shared how her children are coping with the loss of their father. Draper's funeral, which took place last Friday, saw the attendance of notable figures such as former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, iconic musician Sir Elton John, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The sombre service was held at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, the same venue where Garraway and Draper exchanged vows in September 2005.

Draper's health deteriorated significantly at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, leading to a prolonged hospitalization of 13 months before his eventual discharge. He succumbed to the enduring effects of coronavirus on January 3 at the age of 56.

During her heartfelt appearance on GMB, Garraway commended the resilience exhibited by her children, Darcey and Billy, following their father's passing. She also addressed her decision to return to work, acknowledging the inevitability of resuming normalcy in life.

In a lighter moment, Garraway quipped about eagerly anticipating routine pleasures like a professional blow dry and the application of fake eyelashes and tan. She humorously acknowledged feeling a bit out of practice but expressed excitement about reconnecting with viewers and the broader world.