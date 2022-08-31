The long-serving host returns to Channel 4 for series 22 of the well-loved architecture show Grand Designs

Grand Designs is undoubtably one of Channel 4’s best-loved series.

The show, which first aired in 1999, has went from strength to strength in its 23 years on air, with the grandoise homes and buildings wowing fans over the years.

The show has been fronted by beloved designer Kevin McCloud since it premiered in the late 1990s, and of course he is back for the show’s 22nd series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kevin McCould and what we can expect from the new Grand Designs series.

Kevin Mccloud is the long-serving host of popular design and architecture show Grand Designs. (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Kevin McCloud?

Kevin McCloud is a reknowned designer, having began his design career creating theatre sets.

He then went onto to set up his own business ‘McCloud Lighting Co.’ which went on to provide stylish lighting for notbale landmarks such as Edinburgh Castle, Ely Cathedral and the Savoy and Dorchester Hotels.

One of his most notable works includes the iconic vegetable ceiling in the Harrods food hall.

In 1999 he was revealed to be the presenter of the then-new show Grand Designs.

His move into television work was perhaps not surprising, having been part of the Cambridge Footlights comedy troupe, alongside Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie, where he created costumes and sets for the group during his university days.

Kevin’s popularity with Grand Design viewers meant that the show moved into producing live shows and spin-offs in the past two decades, with Kevin still fronting the brand.

In 2014, he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours for his service to sustainable design.

Who is Kevin McCloud married to?

Kevin McCloud married his now ex-wife Suzanna in 1996.

The pair have two children together, Milo and Elsie. Kevin also has two children from previous relationships - Hugo and Grace.

He and his wife announced their split in 2019.

When is Grand Designs on?

The 22nd series of Grand Designs premieres on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 31 August.

The show will air weekly in the same timeslot.