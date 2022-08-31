Irish model Vogue Williams hosts the new show which gives people with body image issues a revolutionary look at their hang-ups

Vogue Williams is back on our screens, this time helping people with their body hang-ups.

The Irish presenter is the host of E4’s brand new show Send Nudes: Body SOS, with the show taking advantage of A.I technology to help those struggling with their body image.

While it aims to change the lives of those who hope to change how they look, the show itself does so in a very unusual way.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the show, and its host.

Vogue Williams hosts the new E4 show Send Nudes: Body SOS. (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Send Nudes: Body SOS about?

The show has a simple premise - people who are considering going under the knife for cosmetic procedures arrive in the studio to hear advice from Vogue and a panel of strangers about whether they really need to go through with surgery.

However, the show has one unique hook.

Send Nudes: Body SOS will take advantage of new A.I technology to help those looking for advice to visualise what they could really look like with the cosmetic procedures.

Clemency Green, commissioning editor at Channel 4 said: “With so many prejudices and preconceptions about plastic surgery, it can be hard for people to talk openly about the prospect of surgery.

“Send Nudes is different, we want to challenge these stereotypes and destigmatise these discussions, providing contributors with a safe space to reveal the emotional, often jaw dropping and very personal reasons for wanting surgery and giving them the opportunity to hear constructive, supportive and surprising feedback.

And there can be no shock that the show may contain nudity with a title like ‘Send Nudes’, with participants leaving everything (including their socks) on the table for the advice of strangers...

Who is host Vogue Williams?

Vogue Williams is an Irish model and television personality.

Born in Dublin, Vogue began her television career in the Irish reality TV show Fade Street.

She married former Westlife member Brian MacFadden in 2012, and grew in prominence in television appearances with her husband.

This included a stint on ITV celebrity dancing competition Stepping Out in 2013, where the couple competed as a pairing and finished in the runners-up position.

Vogue became even more well-known to audience after appearing in Bear Grylls: Mission surviove, whiuch she eventually went into win in 2015.

After five yeas of marriage, Vogue and Brian split in 2017. It was announced in January 2018 that she had become engaged to Made In Chelsea alum Spencer Matthews.

Vogue and Spencer have three children together - Theodore, Gigi and Otto - and have appeared on television together in various reality shows.

The couple currently host a podcast titled ‘Spencer & Vogue’ on Global network.

A recent story shared by Vogue on the podcast in which she explained that she had asked a fellow airplane passanger to move for the family to be together sparked a debate on social media.

She is set to host Send Nude: Body SOS, saying of the show: “I’m really excited to be a part of the Send Nudes team for E4. This will be a super positive show celebrating all body shapes and sizes and our panel of experts are on hand to give the most considered advice to try and help contestants only make choices that are informed and are their own final decisions.

“As much as I like to normally get stuck-in to production, I will remain fully clothed throughout!”

When is Send Nudes: Body SOS on?

Send Nudes: Body SOS is due to air on E4 at 10:15pm on Wednesday 31 August.