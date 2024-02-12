Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linda Robson, host of “Loose Women” and formerly of the BBC comedy series “Birds of a Feather,” has revealed in her most recent Daily Mail column that she is in discussions to join the BBC’s long-running soap opera, “Eastenders.”

Robson wrote about undertaking talks recently with a producer on the series and despite having an enduring career on our television screens has only once appeared in a soap opera - on Channel 4’s “Hollyoaks” in 2018, a cameo she shared alongside Janet Street-Porter.

Her role wouldn’t merely be a cameo on Albert Street either, writing that it could be a fully-fledged role on Eastenders at some point with the actress showing no signs of slowing down. “One of the [EastEnders] producers came up to me recently and asked why I’d never been on the show. 'Because you ain't f***ing asked me!' I told him. He said they would have to do something about that."

However before fans make the leap from ITV to BBC, Robson has been quick to point out that nothing has been set in stone yet, with the Islington local having rubbed shoulders with a similar bunch of locals as the ones portrayed on "Eastenders," explaining "You never know! I think I’d be quite good on there, don’t you?"