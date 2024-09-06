ITV daytime show Loose Women first aired on ITV on September 6 1999.

The Loose Women ladies celebrated their 25th anniversary with a very special guest and big announcement at the end of the show. Jane McDonald made her Loose Women return and appeared on the show with Judi Love, Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Kaye Adams. The women all wore silver outfits in celebration of their silver anniversary.

The first episode of Loose Women which aired on ITV in September 1999 saw a colourful set with hosts Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Karren Brady. Jane Moore joined Fridays’ programme via video link as she was unable to appear in the studio due to being in Barcelona for her daughter's wedding on Saturday.

Throughout the show the women looked back on the topics they have discussed in previous shows. From talking about wanting children in 1999 to body image in 2000. Video clips from Loose Women stars were shown and included everyone from Christine Lampard, Janet Street Porter, Katie Piper, Ruth Langsford, Denise Welch and Brenda Edwards.

The big announcement was revealing ‘the most important Loose Women of all time’ after the Loose ladies had all “unanimously voted.” And the winner was……drumroll... “you”. Kaye Adams said: “the most important Loose Women of all time is you the viewers who are the fifth Loose Woman”. Talk about about anti-climax.

The 25th anniversary celebrations will continue throughout September with farmer Loose host Andrea McLean making her comeback after quitting the show in 2020. The show finished with a video montage of the bits from the class of 2024 and as the panel toasted the show with a glass of fizz the show ended with Nadia Sawalha telling viewers to “stay loose”.

