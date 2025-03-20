Lord Alan Sugar will remain on The Apprentice into his 80s after he signed a new deal with the BBC.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an interview with Amol Rajan, the billionaire businessman revealed that he has signed a new three-year deal with the BBC, extending his stay on The Apprentice until 2029. This means that the 77-year-old will remain on the flagship show into his 80s.

Lord Sugar, who has starred in the business competition show since it was launched in 2005, puts up £250,000 of his own money to invest in the business plan of the winner of each series. Under his current deal, he was already set to film up until next year, but he has now extended his time on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Sugar has revealed that he will remain on The Apprentice until 2029 after extending his contract with the BBC. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Speaking about the show, Lord Sugar told Rajan that while the show, which is currently airing its 19th series, aims to find the brightest business minds in the country, would-be, sensationalist reality stars are “part and parcel of the entertainment package”. However, he warned that they would “never” be crowned as his new business partner.

He added: “I know what they’re there for. They’re there for the wrong reasons. Right… you can see them flicking their hair back and all that stuff and doing the lipsticks and all that, you know, and coming in with their suits. You can tell straight away.”

Lord Sugar is currently join by aides Tim Campbell, who was the first winner of the show, and long-term friend Baroness Karren Brady. Baroness Brady looks set to stay on the show, revealing that she would only quit the show when Lord Sugar does.

She told The Sun: “I only do this show because of Alan. He's been my friend for 20 plus years, probably 30. I do it because I like working with him, I love working with Tim, and it's a great show to be part of.”

Baroness Brady added: “When Alan steps down, I step down. I wouldn't do it, there's only one person who can sit in that chair and that's him. The Apprentice is Alan.”