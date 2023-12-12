Los Farad comes to Amazon Prime (Image: Prime Video)

Crime Thriller Los Farad comes to Amazon Prime this month depicting the enticing story of a local boy in Madrid who seeks to improve his life.

The Spanish-language show, which can be watched dubbed or subbed, follows Madrid aerobics instructor Oskar (Miguel Herrán - from Money Heist) who seeks to expand his exercise business - but soon finds himself embroiled in the world of international arms trafficking after crossing paths with the wealthy Farad family. Does he have what it takes to get what he wants?

Is there a trailer for Los Farad?

Yes, there is and it can be viewed right here:

Who stars in Los Farad?

Miguel Herrán as Oskar

Susana Abaitua as Sara Farad

Pedro Casablanc as Leo Farad

Nora Navas as Carmen

Fernando Tejero as Manuel

Amparo Piñero as Tanya Farad

Adam Jezierski as Hugo Farad

Roberto Lezana as Mario

Nahuel Picone as Doble de luces

Cristina Ureta as Doble de luces

José Florencio Piñero as Doble de luces

How to watch Los Farad

The eight-episode series Los Farad comes to Amazon Prime on 12 December and will be available to watch in more than 240 countries - including the UK. It is considered as one "of Prime Video's most ambitious productions in Spain".

Georgia Brown, head of EU Originals said: "We are thrilled to be developing a project of this magnitude and to be able to have the talented Miguel Herrán and Susana Abaitua on-board as leads in this incredible story. Los Farad is an action-packed thriller that we are sure will enrapture Prime Video's audience."