Love Island 2025 final: What time it's on, how long it runs, who the finalists are
After eight weeks of twists, love triangles and late arrivals, the public will crown the winning couple who will walk away with the £50,000 prize.
The live finale will air on ITV2 at 9pm and run until 10.35pm, with Maya Jama returning to host the grand event. Viewers can expect her to reveal the fourth, third and second-place couples before announcing this year’s champions.
This year’s finalists include:
- Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood
- Cacherel “Cach” Mercer & Antonia “Toni” Laites
- Harry Cooksley & Shakira Khan
- Jamie Rhodes & Yasmin “Yaz” Pettet
ITV has described the 2025 summer edition as one of its most dramatic seasons yet, with “more 'wife-swapping' than we can keep up with.” All previously dumped islanders are expected to return to the villa tonight for the final celebration, alongside some familiar faces from past series.
ITV has not confirmed whether a reunion special will follow, after cancelling it for the 2024 cast. A statement at the time said producers were focusing their efforts on “the final few weeks of the show and the finale rather than worrying about putting together a reunion show.”
However, fans are hopeful that this year’s explosive season might change that decision.
