The grand finale of Love Island is approaching fast - with just a matter of hours left in the villa.

This year Love Island - which promised “more drama” when it returned on June 9 - has been shown on ITV six nights a week - seven if you count the wrap-up behind-the-scenes footage broadcast in Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturday nights.

There has been a huge cast of characters in this year’s show - you can remind yourself of who they are - and when they joined and left the villa - in the comprehensive round-up here.

Toni is one of the favourites to win Love Island | ITV

Is Love Island on TV tonight?

In keeping with the tradition this summer, there will be a Love Island episode tonight hosted by Maya Jama, before the final on Monday.

It is on ITV2 at 9pm, and will be followed by the last Love Island: Aftersun of the season at 10pm.

Fans are likely to see Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips being sent home - as has already been reported this week.

When is the Love Island 2025 final?

The Love Island final is on ITV2 on Monday, August 4 at 9pm, and like the launch show is an extended edition. It runs until 10.35pm.

Angel and Ty | ITV

What is the prize for winning Love Island?

The winning couple in Love Island walk away with £50,000 to share. In previous series, there was a last-minute decision for the winning couple to make over whether they wanted to split or steal the prize pot. However, Love Island producers scrapped this in 2023 as no couple in the show’s history had ever chosen to steal the money.

Who is in the Love Island final?

The remaining couples are:

Meg Moore & Dejon Noel‑Williams

Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley

Toni Laites & Cach Mercer

Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes

Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood