Love Island All Stars 2025 final: Gabby Allen & Casey O’Gorman announced as winners, runners-up revealed
Heading into the grand finale, five couples remained in the competition, with Elma Pazar and Sammy Root being in the fifth place, Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame taking the fourth place, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard being in the third place, and the second place going to Luca Bish and Grace Jackson.
The final five were confirmed after Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vent were eliminated in a last-minute twist. The pair were one of the three least popular couples as voted by the public, alongside Catherine and Omar and Elma and Sammy. In a major twist, previously dumped Islanders returned to choose who would leave, and six of the 11 former contestants voted out Harriett and Ronnie.
Ronnie admitted it was a “sore” way to go, while Harriett clashed with Olivia Hawkins, accusing her of previously photoshopping herself into pictures with Ronnie.
The drama didn’t stop there. Just hours before the final, Grace found herself at the centre of controversy after alleged text messages surfaced online, supposedly sent before the show began. The messages, which circulated on TikTok and Instagram, reportedly showed Grace discussing her determination to win.
One message read: “I am being dead serious we can bet on it. I will win this.” Another said: “I’ll do anything to… I can with this time gurl. In it to win it babe.”
Adding fuel to the fire, a separate alleged screenshot from Luca Bish’s mother surfaced, seemingly calling out Olivia for stirring up drama. According to reports, the message read: “Liv, you told me you wouldn’t stop at anything to get with Luca when he left the island. So this is interesting.”
