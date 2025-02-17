Eastenders actress Charlie Brooks has left Dancing on Ice. | Getty Images

Charlie Brooks has become the latest contestant to leave ‘Dancing on Ice’.

The 42-year-old ‘EastEnders’ actress failed to win over the judges after a tense showdown with former footballer and pundit Anton Ferdinand, 39, in the Sunday (16.02.25) night skate-off on the ITV show.

Charlie and Anton, who found themselves in the bottom two, were forced to perform their routines again before the panel of judges made their decision.

Jayne Torvill, 66, Christopher Dean, 65, Oti Mabuse, 33, and Ashley Banjo, 35, cast their votes – with Jayne, Oti and Ashley all opting to eliminate Charlie.

As head judge for the week, Christopher would have had the deciding vote if needed, but confirmed: “I would have also voted for Charlie to go.”

Speaking after her elimination alongside professional skating partner Eric Radford, 38, Charlie admitted she was ready to leave. She said: “I just feel out of my depth. I think I’m the right person to go.”

It was Anton’s second time in the skate-off, but the first for Charlie.

Viewers of the show reacted strongly to the result on social media, with one commenting: “Abysmal show… abysmal result. Our queen improved every single week.”

Charlie is the sixth celebrity to leave the competition. Last week, ‘Love Island’ star Chris Taylor, 33, was eliminated.‘Hollyoaks’ actress Chelsee Healey, 35, was the first to exit the competition, followed by 33-year-old ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Ferne McCann. Comedian Josh Jones, 28, was forced to withdraw due to injury, while Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave, 62, was also eliminated after consistently placing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Shortly after, professional skater Vanessa Bauer, 28, sustained an injury, forcing her to withdraw from the show and be replaced. Days later, Eric Radford also announced he was unable to perform, leading to Brendyn Hatfield stepping in to partner Charlie.

Eric later returned to the ice, unaware that his time as Charlie’s partner was about to come to an end.

The remaining contestants in this year’s competition include reality star Dan Edgar, 34, ‘The Traitors’ finalist Mollie Pearce, 22, ‘Coronation Street’ actor Sam Aston, 32, and 58-year-old TV presenter Michaela Strachan. ‘Dancing on Ice’ will continue on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX.