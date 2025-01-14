Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu appeared in the last few minutes of the first episode of Love Island All Stars Season 2.

Three years after winning Love Island with Davide Sanclimenti in June 2022, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is already creating waves in Love Island All Stars Season 2. She appeared as a bombshell towards the end of the first episode of the new series.

Fans are already calling out Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for returning to the show to try and scoop the £50K prize and one fan on X wrote:” Ekin is so greedy, she won so coming back again for what??.” whilst another said: “Why is ekin back she alrdy won this is embarrassing. it’s so obvious she’s fame hungry esp big brother not going the way she planned. i think all the islanders know how fake she is and she’ll get dumped [sic]”

Love Island All Stars Season 2: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is favourite to win, could Davide make a late arrival? Photo: ITV | ITV

Despite the negativity, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is still favourite to win and according to Betway, is 3/1 to scoop the prize. Mike Reading, a spokesperson for Betway said: “Ekin-Su is no stranger to drama and never shies away from speaking her mind. Her fiery spirit is what the public loved about her last time, from her iconic crawl across the terrace to her conflict with Davide, which resulted in quotes that have now gone down in Love Island history.

“Despite previously saying she would never do the show again when she starred in Celebrity Big Brother last year, Ekin-Su joins the likes of Curtis Pritchard, Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville in hoping for lasting love this time around.”

Will Davide make a late arrival as a bombshell?

Davide Sanclimenti could appear in Love Island All Stars Season 2 and is already at 5/1 to return. Mike Reading also said: “As for Davide, who shared an on-off journey with Ekin-Su in the villa, he’s 5/1 to make a surprise appearance as a bombshell. Their relationship was a rollercoaster, filled with explosive and funny moments, but they ultimately won the series by a landslide, with an overwhelming 63% of the public vote. Could there be unfinished business between these two?”