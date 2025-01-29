Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Love Island All Stars villa is set to welcome two new bombshells during tonight’s episode (January 29).

Love Island All Stars is now in the thick of the series, with recouplings, dumpings and the arrival of new bombshells all shocking both islanders and fans.

Series 10 winner Sammy Root will join former contestant Danielle Sellers in walking through the famous doors to the South African villa on Wednesday night. While many will remember Sammy taking home the crown with ex-partner Jess Harding, but Love Island fans will need to stretch their mind back a bit further to remember Danielle’s stint on the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Danielle as she re-enters the villa.

Danielle appeared on series three of Love Island in 2017. | ITV

When was Danielle on Love Island?

Danielle appeared on series three of Love Island, which aired in the summer of 2017. Danielle entered the show as a Casa Amor bombshell and was chosen to return to the villa after coupling up with one of the boys.

Danielle entered the main villa after she was chosen by Jonny Mitchell to couple up with. Jonny had previously been coupled up with Camilla throughout the series, but after their connection cooled off, he moved on to Danielle.

Danielle lasted only four days on the main villa before she was dumped from the island. She has possibly avoided an awkward run as it was Marcel, who left the Love Island All Stars villa only last week, who chose to dump her from the island in series three.

What has Danielle done since Love Island?

Before entering the villa in 2017, Danielle was a page three model. However since appearing on the show, she has branched out into influencing.

She posts regularly to Instagram, where she has more than 150,000 followers. Danielle, who posts under the handle @daniellejsellers, focuses mainly on food and recipe content with her ‘Delicious Danielle’ series.

Who has Danielle Sellers dated?

After leaving Love Island, Danielle went on to date YouTuber Jack Maynard, who is the brother of singer Conor Maynard. Their relationship is believed to have lasted around seven months before splitting.

Who will Danielle couple up with?

Some fans have predicted that Danielle, 29, could tempt Scott away from his current partner Tina, after the couple hit a rocky patch following his Vegas row with Luca. However, others think that Casey, who is currently coupled up with Gabby, may be interested in Danielle, with the 28-year-old’s track record for blondes.

Ahead of her return, Danielle has said that both Scott and Luca have caught her eye already, with Curtis also on her radar. She said: "I already know Gabby and Elma and it’s going to be nice to meet Ekin-Su, though I’m not sure how she’ll react when I chat to Curtis?!"

Love Island All Stars continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX Mondays to Fridays. Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits airs every Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.