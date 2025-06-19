Harrison had a difficult decision to make last night as the fate of two girls sat with him following his bombshell dates.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footballer had invited both Toni and Malisha for a date outside the villa after they were left single during the last recoupling. There was one twist however that meant that Harrison could only bring one of the two girls back to the villa, while the other one was dumped from the island immediately.

Viewers saw Harrison’s dates with Toni and Malisha on Tuesday evening (June 17), with many fans pointing out his connection and chemistry with American Toni. Harrison currently studying and plays soccer in Miami, with Toni revealing she also went to college in the Florida city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Harrison did get on with Malisha during their date, it remained obvious to viewers that he gained a stronger connection with Toni during the short dates.

Harrison brought Toni back to the villa from their date, meaning that Malisha was the latest Love Island star to be dumped from the villa. | ITV

As a result, Harrison brought Toni back to the Love Island villa. This meant that Malisha became the third dumped islander of the series.

The result has angered some fans, who were hoping to see more of Malisha on their screens. The 24-year-old teaching assistant was at the centre of drama since walking through the doors with two other bombshells - Emily and Yasmin - on Friday night (June 13), after she riled up Meg by attempting to pull Dejon for a chat in the Hideaway.

Some fans have taken to social media to demand “justice for Malisha”. One viewer told Love Island bosses on X (formerly Twitter): “You guys did her dirty man … she had so much potential!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teaching assistant Malisha is currently the rank outsider for this year's Love Island - with long odds of 25/1. | ITV

Another added: “I love Toni but the producers set Malisha up bringing in this footballer who LIVES in America.”

Some viewers are calling for Malisha’s return to the show, suggesting that she could make a splash in on the the most highly-anticipated weeks of the show. One fan said: “Scenes when producers throw Malisha into Casa Amor so Malisha and Dejon can be alone.”

Another fan agreed, adding: “Malisha for Casa! Make it happen ITV.”

Elsewhere in the villa, Yasmin ruffled a few feathers by planting kisses on Dejon and Harry throughout last night’s beer pong game. She had also been seen earlier in the day making moves on the terrace with Harry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by an irate Meg is she was happy in her couple with Shea, Yasmin replied “yes”, but Meg remained confused due to the fact she didn’t kiss him once during the challenge. Yasmin replied: “It’s just a game. I feel like everyone plays the game way too safe and you’re here to explore connections and take risks, so I chose to take risks.”

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.