Love Island fans will have a dumping to watch in the coming days after it was reported that an islander had already left the villa.

There has been no shortage of drama this season, with surprise and twist dumpings and shocking bombshell moments so far. Now in its second week, the islanders are starting to settle into villa-life - but it has already been cut short for one contestant.

The Sun has reported that the next dumping has already taken place inside the villa, and this time it’s one of the girls who has been given the boot. It has not yet been revealed who the unlucky girl is, but the dumping has been described as “very dramatic”.

A source told the newspaper: “After the drama of the last few days and all the tensions in the villa, the dumping made things even more stressful in there and there were lots of emotions. It's very dramatic and has made everyone realise that no one is safe.” Scenes are reportedly set to be shown on screen in the next few episodes.

The girls are at risk in the upcoming Love Island recoupling. | ITV

The shocking elimination comes after the three new bombshells caused major drama in the villa with their antics. Emily, Malisha and Yasmin joined the villa in scenes shown on Friday evening, as they crashed a boys’ night, but little did the group know that the girls were watching on a big screen back at the villa.

A huge row erupted between Meg and Malisha after Malisha took an interest in Dejon and asked him to chat in the hideaway. The moment split fans, some of whom who described Malisha as “disrespectful” for branding her rival an “idiot” and telling her to “grow up”, while other viewers thought an irate Meg was “overreacting” to the situation.

It caused a huge rift in the villa, with Alima and Shakira coming to Malisha’s defence while Megan and Helena remained firmly on Meg’s side. The girls eventually ironed out the situation, with Meg explaining that she found it “disrespectful” for Malisha to ask her partner to the hideaway before she had barely met her and Malisha apologising for calling the islander an “idiot”.

The boys were no stranger to drama either, as Tommy pulled up Shea for a kiss he planted on partner Megan during the challenge. Viewers watched last night as Harry, Dejon, and Shea formulated a plan to sneakily kiss the girl they fancied the most during the challenge, despite what the challenge question was asking. After their plot was spilled by Harry, SHea admitted that he only kisses Megan because he was attracted to her, rather than thinking the challenge question actually applied to her.

Tommy told Shea: “I had no issue with you kissing Megan in the challenge. it’s the way you’ve gone about it which I think is disrespectful.” The pair exchanged some choice words for each other before storming off.

As well as the upcoming dumping, a new bombshell will enter the villa in scenes to be shown tonight (June 17). Footballer and model Harrison Solomon will join the villa, adding an extra twist to the tense recoupling.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2.