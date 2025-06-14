A former Love Island contestant will be behind bars for 14 years after being caught smuggling cocaine into the UK in an ‘Amazon-style’ drugs operation which was worth an estimated £53million.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magdalena Sadlo, now aged 30, appeared on the Polish version of the hit reality dating TV show in 2021. She first plead guilty to transporting the Class A drug between March 2022 and May 2023 at Carlisle Crown Court in July. In October, she admitted extra charges of smuggling and money laundering.

The TV personality, who had the nickname “Barbie”, was caught as part of an investigation codenamed Operation Matrix after flying into London’s Heathrow Airport from Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details given in court revealed she spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on watches, handbags and other luxury designer items with the money she made from carrying out the crime. The disgraced star bought a £130,000 Patek Philippe watch, a £30,000 Rolex, Louis Vuitton bags and clothes.

While appearing on Love Island, Saldo described herself as a “spontaneous, self-confident blonde who you can count on” and bragged that she had previously “stolen” someone’s partner before. She was introduced as one of the Casa Amor bombshells, which are new contestants brought in to tempt existing contestants and test partnerships. Her time on the show was short-lived, however.

Saldo’s LinkedIn page said she worked in sales until 2024, and in January that year she co-founded a luxury yacht rental company in Dubai. Labelled as “one-stop shop for all boat rental and events”, it claimed to provide “hospitality and VIP experiences”. “From birthdays that sparkle on the sea to picture-perfect proposals, intimate engagement parties, sophisticated dinner soirées, to high-stakes corporate gatherings – we captain it all!” its website read.

Love Island star Magdalena Sadlo aged 30, is has been handed a 14 year jail sentence after being caught smuggling cocaine in to London from Dubai as part of a large drugs operation. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Saldo wrote on her LinkedIn page that she had “a passion for looking after clients”. The former reality TV star, who was previously said to live in Bracknell, Berkshire, is now beginning her prison term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve men who were also involved in the drug operation were sentenced to more than 106 years in prison after admitting to conspiracy to supply the Class A substance. Sadlo admitted conspiring to supply the Class A drug from May 2022 to May 2023. She then admitted extra charges of smuggling and money laundering at Carlisle crown court relating to an arrest after she flew to Heathrow from Abu Dhabi.

While in the Middle East, Sadlo was a trusted financial director, the court heard, and was responsible for documenting many millions of pounds in drug transactions on spreadsheets.

Prosecutor Tim Evans said: “She not only manages the profits, costs and expenses but also manages the stock levels, updating who has taken what, at what cost, from what batch and the profit margins involved. No organised crime group working at this level could operate or function without Magdalena Sadlo, or an equivalent, performing this role.”

Sadlo was “enthusiastically, relentlessly efficient in her accounting”, said the prosecutor, scolding major players when they did not meet her high standards. He added: “She is very much part of the inner circle… and is operating and seated at the very highest of tables.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Evans also previously told one hearing that the drugs operation was “truly-massive”. This is Amazon-style drug-dealing with that level of organisation and commerciality about it.”

The operation worth up to an estimated £53million was uncovered when police seized a 1kg supply of cocaine in Bowness-on-Windermere in the Lake District in February 2023. The drug had been imported from abroad before being warehoused and then distributed to towns and cities across the UK including Cumbria, Hexham and Newcastle.

Officers also seized mobile phones and laptops containing criminal profit spreadsheets which showed ketamine and cannabis was also being supplied.

After Sadlo provided PIN details, officers also unearthed a mass of encrypted group chat messages. In these, she and other high ranking crooks discussed vast amounts of money linked to drug supply. Officers also learned from these messages that Sadlo had the nickname “Barbie”. In one message, she quipped: “The devil works hard, but Barbie works harder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Nicholas Barker likened the illegal activity to 'unrolling a ball of wool around the world'.

Defence barrister Peter Corrigan said Sadlo disputed elements of the prosecution case. She had played a lesser criminal role than alleged, said Mr Corrigan. In a letter, Sadlo expressed remorse having fallen on hard times and been susceptible to others.

Judge Barker concluded Sadlo, as a courier, was “central” in the collection of that drug and onward distribution. He said: “I conclude there was gain and reward and in some way considerable to you. You are an intelligent woman and well understand risk and reward.”