Love Island viewers are currently waiting to see if Blu or Shea will leave the villa.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island fans are currently awaiting to see what the fate of Blue and Shea will be after a recoupling left Blu and Shea left them vulnerable. What made the recoupling particularly savage was that rather than the public or the contestants in the villa choosing the person to leave, Blu and Shea were told they had to decide amongst themselves which one of them would have to go.

Judging by the reactions of Love Island fans on X, it would seem the majority of fans seem to be in favour of Blu leaving. One wrote: “blue said: ‘I’m not going home,’ oh baby if it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, one boy has already left the villa and they have reported that the “lad will be gutted to have missed out on the triple whammy of beauties who landed last night.

“Yasmin Pettet, Malisha Jordan and Emily Morann slow-mo walked into the love nest to shake-up Villa action.”

Identities of three new female bombshells entering the Love Island villa revealed. From left to right: Malisha Jordan, Emily Moran and Yasmin Pettet | Photos: malishaa.j/emilyxmorann and yasminpettet111/Instagtram

When it comes to Malisha Jordan, she currently has 3,020 followers on Instagram, but expect that to rise imminently. In her bio, it says that “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa! ❤️ 🏝️.” Judging by her photos, Malisha seems to enjoy a glamorous lifestyle.

In response to Malisha’s blue bikini photo on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Good luck going onto love island 🏝 your stunning you will make a lot of the boys heds turn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌❤️, whilst another said: “It’s giving Barbie!!!! I would love to have you a part of my BarbSociety💕.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasmin Pettet doesn’t have many photos on her Instagram and only currently has 432 followers and seems to have wiped her social media. Emily Morann has 8, 679 followers (at the time of writing) and also wrote:”’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa! ❤️ 🏝️.”

When Emily posted a photo of herself in a white bikini on the beach, one fan wrote: “Perfect perfect perfect 😍😍😍,” whilst another said: “wow!!! Supermodel 😍.”

Toni Laites, who entered as a bombshell at the start of the show, is a 24-year-old pool party waitress from Connecticut who made history as the very first American contestant in Love Island UK’s history. The waitress who works at Las Vegas Pool Cabana, told ITV that "I’m always the number 1 in sales at both hotels I work at. I’m a workaholic.

"You have to audition to get the job I’ve got - over a 1000 people applied. There’s only 10 cabana servers! For the audition they set up a fake pool deck, they tell you to load up trays and zig zag through the chairs.”