New bombshells Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters from Love Island Australia have entered the villa

Love Island fans rejoice - the drama-filled villa is back to brighten your winter with some South African sun. The first episode of the newest series has aired on ITV, with fans welcoming the return of the show.

Things are a little different this time around though. Following the exit of host Laura Whitmore, it was the job of new presenter Maya Jama to welcome islanders and viewers to Love Island series nine.

A change is host is not the only change to the new series. While the episodes air over the next two months, the contestants’ social media platforms will stay quiet amid attempts by ITV to curb online hate.

It was a drama-filled episode as two new bombshells entered the villa to shake things up. It comes after David was eliminated on in the first recoupling on Friday (20 January).

But what happened during Sunday’s episode? Here’s everything you need to know to keep you up-to-date.

Two new bombshells enter the villa

Two new bombshells were teased at the end of Friday’s episode. Personal trainer and influencer Jessie Wynter, 26, from Tasmania, appeared on the second season of Love Island Australia.

On the show, she met fellow islander Todd, but split up with him after realising they were not “on the same page” once they left the villa. “I’d been on the show for quite some time before he came on, so I feel like the relationship was slightly unbalanced in that way – he knew a lot more about me than I knew about him,” she said.

Tanyel made an unexpected move for Ron. (Credit: ITV)

Asked what Australian dating tactics she plans to bring into the UK show, she said: “With Aussies, what you see is what you get. I’m going to go in very raw, don’t overthink things, and take things as they come – the laid back Aussie attitude. Anything that doesn’t go right, it’ll just be like, ‘Oh well…’.”

Model and content creator Aaron Waters, 25, from Melbourne, also appeared on the Australian version of the show but in the third series. He said: “I’m loyal, honest, great at communication and self-awareness so when it comes to dealing with obstacles and adversity in a relationship, I’m able to talk openly about how I feel to try and work around things.

“I think the key to any good relationship is being content in yourself and I’m very happy in myself and who I am. I’m also very good looking, obviously!”

They finally made their anticipated arrival into the villa on Sunday night.

Will hits it off with a new arrival

Fans were left rejoicing as Will hit it off with Jessie. One tweeted: "WILL IS VIBING FINALLY I LOVE IT."

Another wrote: "watching will being himself with jessie and vibing with her." But he made sure to ask the important questions, as one fan noted: "Will is asking the serious questions, are you going to move to the U.K or are you going to do be doing Sydney to London relationship."

Zara rows with Olivia

Following the dramatic recoupling on Friday (20 January) night, Olivia pulled Zara for a chat over the comments she made about Tom - specifically for what she said about Tom “making his feelings very clear”.

The confrontation left Olivia in tears during Sunday night's episode. One fan tweeted: "OLIVIA CRYING BECAUSE ZARA HUMBLED HER?" Another wrote: "tryna paint zara as fake when she’s the most straight forward one in there is crazy."

Who is coupled up?

As it currently stands, our couples in the villa are:

Anna-May and Kai

Zara and Tom

Olivia and Haris

Tanya and Shaq

Tanyel and Ron

Lana and Will