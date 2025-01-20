Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new K-drama romantic comedy series has soared in popularity, earning an impressive IMDb rating of 8.6 just three weeks after its premiere.

‘Love Scout’, a South Korean television series that premiered on SBS TV on January 3, centres on Kang Ji-yoon (played by Familiar Wife actress Han Ji-min), a successful, ambitious but overworked CEO of the headhunting company Peoplez. Ji-yoon is dedicated to her work but struggles to balance her personal and professional life.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Yoo Eun-ho, played by Lee Joon-hyuk (I Am Legend), a highly competent and skilled secretary who is also a single father. Although their initial encounter gets off to a rocky start, their professional relationship gradually evolves into a heartfelt romance as they navigate the complexities of work and life together.

Love Scout actress Han Ji-min | WireImage

Who are the leading actors?

Lee, aged 40, is best known for his role as Seo Dong-jae in Stranger (2017–2020). His other notable works include Naked Fireman (2017), A Poem a Day (2018), Designated Survivor: 60 Days (2019), 365: Repeat the Year (2020), Dark Hole (2021), and Vigilante (2023). However, details about his personal life are limited.

He debuted in the entertainment industry in 2006, appearing in a music video by hip-hop band Typhoon. He began his acting career in 2007 with a role in the television drama First Wives' Club and gained popularity with starring roles in Three Brothers (2009), I Am Legend (2010), City Hunter (2011), and Man from the Equator (2012).

In 2011, Lee joined the reality show Carried by the Wind, where male celebrities travelled across the US to learn about music. He also gained international fans by starring in the Chinese drama Half a Fairytale in 2012.

Lee Joon-hyuk stars in Love Scout | Getty Images

Lee enlisted for mandatory military service in June 2012 and was discharged in March 2014. He returned to acting with My Spring Days and Stranger (2017) as well as the fantasy epic Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds.

In subsequent years, Lee starred in the medical drama A Poem a Day (2018), the sci-fi series Are You Human? (2018), and critically acclaimed projects such as Designated Survivor: 60 Days (2019) and The Lies Within (2019). He also took on the role of a baseball coach in the independent film Baseball Girl, which premiered at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival.

In 2020, Lee starred in the time-travel thriller 365: Repeat the Year, earning the Best Acting Award at the Asia Artist Awards and an Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards. He reprised his role in Stranger 2 the same year and was recognised for his contributions to firefighting-related projects, being named an honorary firefighter by South Korea’s president.

Lee continued his streak with the OCN drama Dark Hole (2021), a cameo in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and the film Firefighter. His dedication to diverse roles earned him recognition in The Actor is Present – The Korean Actors 200 KOFIC campaign, which described him as "a generalist who meticulously plays selfishness, justice, and the extremes of human emotions."

Han, aged 42, is reportedly dating singer-songwriter Choi Jung-hoon as of August 8, 2024 after participating in KBS2's music talk show The Seasons: Choi Jung Hoon's Night Park in August 2023.

Han began her career in show business as a high school student, appearing in commercials and music videos. She gained widespread attention in 2003 with roles in the hit Korean dramas All In and Dae Jang Geum. Initially, she did not plan to become a serious actress but changed her perspective after playing a younger version of Song Hye-kyo’s character in All In.

Her breakthrough came in 2005 with her critically acclaimed performance in the drama Resurrection. She later starred in her first film, Blue Swallow, portraying a determined tomboy aspiring to become a pilot.

In 2006, Han suffered a setback when a car accident on the set of Wolf injured both her and co-star Eric Mun, leading to the drama's cancellation after only three episodes. After Mun’s recovery, they reunited in the series Super Rookie Ranger.

Han went on to deliver notable performances in dramas such as Capital Scandal, where she played a resistance fighter, and Yi San, as a royal concubine. While known for her sweet and innocent image, she surprised audiences by taking on the role of a seductive femme fatale in the film Detective K: Secret of the Virtuous Widow.

How to watch Love Scout in the UK?

Love Scout is available for streaming on Wavve in South Korea and on Netflix and Viki in selected regions. It is however not known when it will be made available for European viewers.

The 12-part series airs every Friday and Saturday with the final episode scheduled for February 8, 2025.