Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Netflix has officially announced the production and cast for Season 2 of Bloodhounds.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means, fan-favourite boxing duo Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), are set to return along with an exciting new villain, played by singer Jung Ji-hoon, or popularly known as Rain.

The hit action-noir series, based on the popular Naver webtoon, will see the duo take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek-jeong, played by Ji-hoon, marking his first role as a villain in 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Netflix teased: “After dismantling a heinous loan shark ring, Gun-woo and Woo-jin are set to land another exhilarating straight hook, this time against a global underground boxing league led by Baek-jeong.”

Returning from Season 1, Do-hwan (The King: Eternal Monarch) reprises his role as Gun-woo, a righteous boxer who fights for justice. Sang-yi (My Demon) is back as Woo-jin, Gun-woo’s bold and loyal friend. Together, the pair will face off against Baek-jeong, a formidable villain portrayed by Ji-hoon (Red Swan).

Netflix has officially announced the production and cast for Season 2 of Bloodhounds. | Netflix

The series follows Gun-woo and Woo-jin as they step into the dangerous world of underground boxing, grappling with Baek-jeong’s ruthless tactics. Fans can expect intense action and emotional camaraderie as the duo battles to bring down the illegal boxing league.

The first season of Bloodhounds debuted in June 2023 and quickly gained global acclaim, ranking in Netflix's Top 10 across 83 countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While an exact release date of Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, production is reportedly underway and it is expected to premiere in 2025.

Fans were quick to take to social media to express their excitement. One said: “FINALLY!! WE BACK!!” Another wrote: “The show was a masterpiece.” One comment read: “FINALLY!!”