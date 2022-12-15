Meghan Markle’s close friend Lucy Fraser appeared on Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, claiming that Meghan was a ‘scapegoat’ for the Palace

Lucy Fraser was friends with Meghan Markle since before she met Prince Harry - their friendship has continued through Meghan’s marriage to Harry and the couple’s transition away from royal life. Now, Lucy has spoken about Meghan’s treatment by the family in the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Who is Lucy Fraser?

Lucy Fraser, whose birth name was reportedly Lucy Meadmore, is a close friend of Meghan Markle’s - she is British and is believed to have had a career in PR as the director of LERMeadmore Ltd from 2012 until the company was dissolved this year, and of Project Smooth from 2014-2015.

She and Meghan have been close friends since before Meghan went on her first date with Prince Harry in Soho back in July 2016. Lucy reportedly first made contact with Meghan when she was enlisted to help the actress on her lifestyle blog The Tig, named after her favourite wine, Tignanello.

Lucy joined Meghan and another friend Lindsay Jill Roth, on a ‘single girl summer’ trip around Europe, following Meghan’s split from her boyfriend, Canadian chef Cory Vitiello, who she had dated since 2014.

Lucy threw an engagement party for Meghan and Harry in 2017 and she attended the royal wedding at Windsor Castle the following year. Despite celebrating her friend’s marriage to a prince, Lucy was also concerned for Meghan and nearly warned her away from the relationship. She features in the £100 million Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, in which she gives her perspective on how Meghan was treated by the Royal Family and the British media.

What did Lucy Fraser say in the Harry & Meghan documentary?

In episode two of Harry & Meghan Lucy said: “I remember saying to [Meghan], ‘When this goes public, it is not going to be easy. The UK media are notorious for doing whatever they can to get a story.’”

“And that they go through rubbish bins, they’ll try and break into accounts. They will do whatever they can to get an exclusive and make money,” she continued. “I remember she was quite shocked. And she was like, ‘Really? They would do that?’”

In a major claim in the second half of the series which was released on Netflix on Thursday 15 December, Lucy claimed that Meghan was a ‘scapegoat for the Palace’, she added: “And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed.”

Meghan says in the documentary: “There’s real estate there on a newspaper front cover and something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”