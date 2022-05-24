A new four-part documentary series about Britain’s unsolved mysteries is coming to BBC Two with Lucy Worsley

Lucy Worsley dressed as George IV

Some of Britain’s most infamous and mysterious histories are being reopened in a four-part documentary series with historian Lucy Worsley.

Unsolved Histories, also known as Lucy Worsley Investigates, comes to BBC Two on 24 May.

Here is all you need to know about the historical show:

Who is Lucy Worsley?

Lucy Worsley OBE is a British historian, author, curator and television presenter known for hosting historical BBC shows from 2011 including If Walls Could Talk, A Very British Murder and the Biggest History Fibs series.

Born in Reading, Worsley has been nominated for Royal Television Society awards for Best Presenter and for Best Historical Programme for the First Georgian, as well as being awarded an OBE in the 2018 Birthday Honours List.

The 48-year-old married architect Mark Hines in November 2011 who she lives in Southwark, London with.

As a TV presenter, Worsley is recognised for her rhotacism - a speech impairment affecting her pronunciation of the letter ‘r’. When she moved from BBC Four to BBC Two, she worked with a speech and language therapist.

What is the show about and episode guide?

Lucy Worsley reinvestigates some of Britain’s unsolved mysteries and finds new evidence about some of the histories.

The stories followed by Worsley have baffled historians and academics for years, but by finding new witnesses, the team attempt to solve the brutal chapters.

Episode 1

The Witch Hunt: 400 years ago, thousands of people, with the vast majority being women, were hunted down, tortured and killed across Scotland and England. Lucy Worsley investigates what lay behind these terrifying circumstances that stemmed from one ‘witch’ claim.

Episode 2

The Black Death: Lucy Worsley questions how the Black Death changed Britain by researching the latest science and examining how the large death toll altered religious beliefs, class structure, work and women.

Episode 3

The Princes in the Tower: Referring to the apparent murder of the two only sons of King Edward 4th, when the two boys disappeared in 1483 leading to a large mystery and speculation. In this part, Lucy uncovers the tale of the two lost Princes.

Episode 4

The Madness of King George: In the final part, the series follows how King George 3rd’s mental illness affected Britain by uncovering royal papers. The episode also talks about how his illness changed psychiatry forever.

When can I watch the show?

The series is set to be released on BBC Two from 24 May at 9pm.