A much-loved cast member of Home and Away has announced she is quitting the soap.

The Home and Away star, Lynne McGranger, is bidding farewell after three iconic decades on the show. The 72-year-old who has been synonymous with the role of Irene Roberts, admits it’s a "bittersweet" moment as she prepares to close a chapter of her career.

Irene was originally played by Jacqy Phillips from October 1991 to May 1992. After Phillips’ departure, Lynne took over the role in January 1993 and has been playing the character ever since. McGranger is now set to leave the show later this year. The actress will then embark on a nationwide theatre tour of The Grandparents Club, which will run from July to October, Channel Seven has confirmed.

Sharing a statement following the news of her departure, Lynne said to her followers on Instagram: "After almost 33 years in my dream role and working everyday with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it's bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life. I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years' she continued.

"And I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support."

Fans have since been reacting to the sad news online. One fan penned: "Oh no!!!!! Why?????" A second person added: "Dame Lynne, you are an icon! Thank you for your kindness and support when I visited the bay all those years ago and ever since. Congrats on a grand run! Onwards! X." A third person wrote: "All the best Lynne! Will miss hearing "Girlie" or another one of her catchphrases. Irene will remain and icon."

Reflecting on her decision to leave Home and Away, Lynne opened up about her thoughts on stepping away from the show. "It's kind of been in my head for a few years, where I thought, I've still got my health, my fitness, and I would like to branch out again and do some more theatre, maybe a bit of radio, a bit of stand-up comedy," she told The Daily Telegraph.