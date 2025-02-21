Neighbours has been cancelled for a second time after Amazon backed out of the deal to revive the Aussie soap.

The iconic show will air its final episode in December 2025, according to social media statements. It comes after reports that Amazon did not renew its deal with production company Fremantle Media to broadcast the soap on its Freevee service.

Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said: “Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally. We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

The show, which launched in 1985 and is set in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, was first cancelled by Channel 5 in 2022 after bosses failed to secure new funding. Neighbours aired what was believed to be its finale on 29 July 2022 in the UK.

The series was revived after a deal was struck with Amazon Freevee and Fremantle Media in November of the same year. Neighbours aired on 10 Peach in Australia and on the streaming service 10 Play.

Channel 10 said in a post on X: “They’ve been our neighbours for almost 40 years, we’re so sad to be saying goodbye. We’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to this remarkable Australian story over the years.”

The news of the cancellation, which was first reported in the Sun, was greeted with sadness by fans.

Neighbours is credited with launching the career of huge stars, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce among many others.