'Made in Chelsea' spin-off 'Made in Bondi' has been spotted filming on Bondi beach in Australia. Stock image of sunbather on Bondi beach by Getty Images.

Filming has started for ‘Made in Chelsea’ spin off show ‘Made in Bondi’ - as cast members have been spotted filming on a beach in Australia.

Channel Seven's new reality TV series, which has been co-comissioned with Channel 4 and was announced by the broadcaster in October, was being shot at the iconic Sydney location. Stars were spotted being followed bt TV crews as they enjoyed time sunning themselves on the sand and splashing about in the sea.

Just like the hugely popular reality series ‘Made in Chelsea’ on which it is based, Made in Bondi will follow the lives of a group of Sydney socialities as they navigate their way through relationships, friendships and the ups and downs of life. Viewers Expect can expect to see jaw-dropping parties, breath taking fashion and sizzling romances

The show has been described as “your next Aussie obsession” and is set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, where opulence knows no bounds and drama is always on the menu. From trendy bars to luxurious harbourside mansions, this group of young socialites will navigate the interconnected web of relationships that define their lives.

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at Channel 4 said at the time the series was announced: “I’m thrilled to see “Made in” growing into a global franchise. “Made in Chelsea” has been the jewel in E4’s crown for over 10 years and has become one of the most important digital brands in the C4 portfolio, loved by our audiences across a range of platforms.”

Seven executive Angus Ross said: “Set against the backdrop of some of Australia’s most affluent and beautiful suburbs – and with an amazing cast of Sydney locals – Made in Bondi will be an addictive, glamorous and wild ride that will have viewers hooked from the first minute.”

When is the ‘Made in Bondi’ start date?

It's not clear exactly when the show will start, however, it is anticipated it will begin later this year. When it does begin, it will air on E4 in the UK and Channel 7 in Australia. We’ll update this article with more information about the air date when we have it.

Who is in the ‘Made in Bondi’ cast?

We don't yet have the details of the cast members yet either, but E4 have said that, like their ‘Made in Chelsea’ counterparts they will be rich and love to party.

Are the current ‘Made in Chelsea’ cast in ‘Made in Bondi’?

It’s not known yet if any of the ‘Made in Chelsea’ cast will make appearances in ‘Made in Bondi’. There may be some crossover, as they are all part of the same franchise after all, but we can be sure that there will be completely new cast members.

Fans of ‘Made in Chelsea’, however, will know however that the show has made a trip Down Under previously. In ‘Made in Chelsea: Sydney’, there were new Australian cast members. Newbies JJ Van Der Vliet, Mia Loehr, Lachlan Mclean, Tayla Cohen and Isabella Cicero are all Oz natives, so it could well be they continue their reality TV careers on ‘Made in Bondi’.

