The concluding chapter of Netflix supernatural drama series Manifest is almost here

Season four of Manifest has been split into two parts - the first half was released on Netflix in November last year. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the show, which is now just around the corner.

The supernatural mystery series follows a group of passengers on commercial flight 828 that suddenly disappears - the plane reappears five years later with those on board unaware that so much time has passed.

But as the passengers, known as 828ers attempt to rejoin society, a deeper mystery unfolds and it becomes clear that they have not yet come to the end of their ordeal.

As some begin to hear voices telling them to carry out certain acts so that they can avoid the death that they were first saved from when their plane first vanished.

Season four part one ended on a huge cliffhanger, with Angela opening a volcanic fissure in the Earth that could threaten the entire planet. The last episode also saw Zeke tragically sacrifice himself to save Cal.

The next instalment of Manifest will see the 828ers face more discrimination and mistrust from the world as they continue to be misunderstood and feared. As they are shadowed by the 828 registry a mysterious accident delivers an ominous warning of a new threat that could put all of the survivors’ lives at risk.

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone and Ty Doran as Cal Stone in Manifest

Will there be a season 5 of Manifest?

No, the show will come to an end with season 4 part 2 with the question of the ultimate fate of the 828ers finally being resolved.

The show first aired on NBC in 2018 and was renewed for a second and third season, before being cancelled, leaving the series on a major cliffhanger. The three seasons that had already been released made their way to Netflix, where it jumped to the top of the platform’s streaming charts.

Netflix decided to renew the show, offering fans a conclusion to the sci-mystery, and it turned out to be the right decision. The first half of season four had more than 21 million hours streamed in the first month of its release.

10 more episodes, which make up season four part two, will land on Netflix, completing the Manifest story, meaning that a fifth season of the show will not be happening.

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer in Manifest

When does Manifest season 4 part 2 come out?

On 7 April, Netflix revealed that the release date of the final 10 episodes had been set for Friday 2 June. Both dates are important in the history of the show - 7 April was the date that Flight 828 left Jamaica whilst 2 June is the predicted ‘death date’ for the passengers.

All 10 episodes will land on Netflix at the same time - all of season 1-3 and season 4 part 1 are available to stream on the site now.

What is the season 4 part 2 episode guide?

All episodes will be released on Netflix on Friday 2 June - these are the episode titles in Manifest season four part two: