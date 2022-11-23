Season 4 part 1 of sci-fi mystery series Manifest was released on Netflix in November. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Sky and Now.

Manifest follows the passengers and crew of a commercial plane who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. They must find their place in a world that had moved on without them and adapt to their strange new reality.

The series, which was reprised by Netflix for a fourth season after NBC cancelled the show three seasons in, will bring the mystery of the missing passengers and the terrifying Death Date to a close.

Manifest season 4

What happened in season 4 part 1 of Manifest?

Season three ended with Jared learning about Saanvi’s involvement in the death of The Major, and Angelina leaving with Grace after killing Eden. Randall and Eagan were arrested and Cal disappeared after touching the plane. Captain Daly also briefly reappeared before vanishing once again.

Season four saw the passengers grow more desperate as the Death Date came ever closer. This the date on which a resurrected person will experience their second death, and comes after the amount of time that had passed between their original death and their resurrection.

In the season four part one finale, Zeke learned that Cal is the only person who can save both all the passengers and the rest of the world. But as Cal’s cancer has returned Zeke knows that he is the only one who can help him. Using his powers of empathy, he absorbs Cal’s cancer and dies.

Cal and Angelina, the main antagonist of season four, face off, and Cal destroys the Omega Sapphire, and believes he has eliminated Angelina in the process. However, she returns with part of the Sapphire embedded in her skull, and it is revealed that she is now more powerful than ever. Part two is now set for a major battle between Cal and Angelina over the fate of the entire world.

The remaining 828 passengers go mad when Angelina loses Eden and starts screaming - her scream goes through the minds of all the passengers and they also begin to scream. As a result, all of the passengers are detained by the authorities.

The 828-ers are detained in the season 4 part 1 finale

When is Manifest season 4 part 2 out?

The first 10 episodes of Manifest season four were released on Netflix on 4 November, but it will be a long wait until the final season four episodes land on the site. Season four part two, which will contain another 10 episodes, is slated to be released on 2 June 2023.

Will there be a season 5 of Manifest?

Manifest originally aired on NBC in the US and was cancelled after the third season, which ended on a huge cliffhanger, aired in June 2021. Netflix stepped in to save the show but it seems that the streaming service only planned to produce one more season of Manifest, meaning that there will not be a fifth series.

Originally the show was intended to be six seasons long, however, season four, which is being released in two parts, is the longest so far, with 20 episodes.

Where can you watch season 1-3 of Manifest?

Seasons one to three of Manifest are not available to watch on Netflix, even though the first half of season four was released on the platform this month. All of season one, two and three of Manifest is available to watch on Sky and Now TV.

