Season four of Netflix sci-fi mystery series Manifest stars Ty Doran, Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, and J.R. Ramirez

Manifest is an eerie sci-fi mystery series about a group of plane passengers whose flight lands five and a half years after it took off. The passengers then learn that the rest of the world has moved on without them, and what’s more they all have a Death Date which will occur exactly five and a half years after they landed.

The series aired on NBC in the US and Sky in the UK for the first three seasons but was cancelled before Netflix took on the show, The first half of the fourth season is available on Netflix now, with the second half, and final instalment of the show, landing on the platform next year.

Advertisement

Cast of Manifest

Who is in the cast of Manifest?

Advertisement

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Michaela is an NYPD detective and one of the leaders of the Flight 828 passengers - she spends the series investigating the mystery that she and her fellow passengers have become involved in. Roxburgh will be known for playing Ensign Syl in the sci-fi sequel Star Trek Beyond, and appearing as Thea in war drama series Valor.

Advertisement

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Ben is Michaela’s brother and is just as determined to get to the bottom of their mysterious fate as his sister. Dallas is best known for playing David Nolan in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time - he also voiced Frantic Pig in the Disney animation Zootropolis.

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

Advertisement

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Jared proposed to Michaela before she set off on her fateful flight and spent the five years she was presumed dead trying to move on. Ramirez’s biggest role was playing Julio in the first four seasons of drama Power. He also played Oscar Arocho in Marvel show Jessica Jones, and featured as Wildcast in DC’s Arrow.

Advertisement

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Olive was not one of the Flight 282 passengers but at the daughter of Ben and Grace, she has also been pulled into the mystery. Blaise played Nicole in the comedy series Fresh off the Boat, and is due to star as Hannah in the upcoming drama film Deltopia.

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Advertisement

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Saanvi is a doctor and passenger on the flight - when other passengers begin to experience callings in the form of hallucinations she conducts research on them. Kaur’s credits include playing Aanya Gupta in fantasy horror series The Strain, Asha Mirani in medical fantasy drama Saving Hope, and Christine in the fantasy series Beyond.

Advertisement

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Vance is an NSA agent who works on the government’s secret Eureka Project - he is put in charge of leading the investigation after the government learned he had faked his own death. Edwards played Julius in The Sopranos movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark. He has also had small roles in The Americans, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and Chicago Justice.

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Advertisement

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Doran took over the role of Ben and Grace’s son from Jack Messina when the character aged suddenly in the season three finale. Doran voiced Yuman in the English dub of the anime series Eternal Quon. He played Peter Tammer in American Crime, and has had small roles in The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, and Bull.

Advertisement

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Zeke was not a flight 282 passenger but he also disappeared for a span of time after experiencing callings himself. Long will be recognised for his role as Dr. James Peterson in the comedy drama series Private Practice. He also played Joey baird in Mad Men, and Kyle Sommer in horror mystery series Helix.

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Advertisement

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Advertisement

Angelina went mad at the end of season three, killing Grace and becoming a super powerful being. Taylor played Paige Jennings in a leading role in The Americans, and starred as Becca in crime fantasy series The Unsettling. She also appeared in the films Rogue Hostage and We Still Say Grace.

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Ellen Tamaki as Drea Mikami

Drea is a detective who is assigned to work as Michaela’s partner after the incident on the flight. Tamaki played Niko Hamada in fantasy series Charmed, and Amanda in Girls5eva. She is also slated to play Lisa in the upcoming comedy Die Trying.

Advertisement

Ellen Tamaki as Drea Mikami Drea

How can you watch Manifest in the UK?

Advertisement