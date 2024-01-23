Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been revealed that Mark Wright’s BBC travel show, ‘A Wright Family Holiday’ has not been renewed for a second series. The six-part series saw Mark, his dad Mark Snr and his footballer brother Josh travel from Scotland to Cornwall.

The Sun reported that A TV insider said: “The series was always going to be a suck-it-and-see job.” The insider went on to say that “If it went down well with audiences and got healthy viewing figures, the BBC would have been tempted to maybe explore another series. The Wrights would have been up for it, but it wasn’t to be.”

Despite Mark Wright’s travel show not being renewed for a second series, the BBC are reportedly still keen to work with the family in the future. A spokeswoman for the BBC said “A Wright Family Holiday was commissioned as a one off.”

Mark Wright is married to the actress Michelle Keegan who is currently enjoying success thanks to her latest series Fool Me Once which has become Netflix’s No1 show globally. At the beginning of the year, Mark posted on his Instagram about how proud he was of his wife and said “I can’t tell you how happy and proud I am for this incredible woman I call my wife. It’s hard for people outside to see the work that goes in to an actors life behind the scenes to get to the top. People might think that it comes easy, they just roll up and do their job but it couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Mark ended his emotional Instagram post by saying “To see how FOOL ME ONCE is being loved all round the world and how Michelle’s performance is being praised makes me feel so proud and even emotional. This is your time babe, this is what it's all been for, keep shining girl your biggest fan is right here behind you, all the way!!”

Michelle reacted to the post with a crying face and heart while Harlan Coben said “What a post. I hope all the viewers know what a terrific person she is. An honor to work with @michellekeegan” Following the success of Fool Me Once, Netflix have confirmed two new Harlan Coben dramas. According to reports, there will be Netflix shows based on Coben's thriller novels Missing You and Run Away.

