The end of another financial year is soon upon us, as many look to try and save some pennies after the post-Christmas splurge on gifts and food amidst an ongoing cost of living crisis. Thankfully for us, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis returns to our screens this week with the first episode of “The Martin Lewis Money Show” for the new year, with a very interesting first guest for the new series.

Well-known for his expertise in personal finance, and he uses the show as a platform to offer advice on various financial topics, including budgeting, banking, insurance, mortgages, and more, “The Martin Lewis Show” once again focuses on providing practical and helpful information to viewers about managing their money, saving, and making informed financial decisions.

A constant viewing figures winner for the broadcaster, ITV has outed that between 3 to 4 million viewers tune into the show on its initial broadcasts on the channel, with the show a constant feature in the weekly “top ten” current affairs programming across all channels in the United Kingdom. Lewis himself has become a household name thanks to his many money-saving tips which have led to the financial journalist earning a CBE in the 2022 New Year’s Honours list, for services to television and consumer affairs.

Who is appearing on the first episode of Martin Lewis’ Money Show of 2024?

Martin kicks off 2024 with a Money Show Special and an in-depth interview with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt - on the agenda are mortgages, the latest tax cuts, and the chance for your questions direct to the man in charge of the Government's spending. There'll also be the latest money-saving tips as well as Martin's “News You Can Use” packed with the latest deals.

When is the new series The Martin Lewis Money Show on TV?