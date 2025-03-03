Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt is reportedly being lined up to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef.

He is said to be in the running to take over the job of judging and hosting the BBC show alongside John Torode after Wallace stepped down from the role after multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour were levied against him.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Matt rose to the challenge of coming into Saturday Kitchen after it was previously hosted by another big name in the world of food, James Martin.

"He managed the feat of making it his own and almost making viewers forget who his predecessor was - now Beeb bosses, and the show producers Banijay, will be hoping he can work the same magic on MasterChef."

The source added: “Nothing is set in stone, of course, and the result of investigations into Gregg’s behaviour have yet to fully conclude. But since MasterChef is such a huge show with a massive following, the Beeb are keen to have everything lined up ready.”

Food critic Grace Dent has been standing in for Wallace as a judge on 'Celebrity MasterChef' since he stepped away from his role in November. It is not yet known whether Grace will continue on the show in the future.

Grace previously admitted it was a "dream come true" to be asked to join the show but she felt a slight hint of trepidation about picking up the reins.

Speaking to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning, she said: "[I hesitated for] maybe for about 10 seconds. Now I've got those reins - no! It's one of those wonderful shows on British TV, and when you go out into the public, you feel that you can't eat anywhere in privacy ever again, you can't even go into a supermarket without people looking into your trolley and going, 'I can't believe she's bought that'. But, it was a dream come true to move to this role."

Prior to her appointment, Grace regularly appeared on the BBC cookery show as a guest judge but she highlighted how being a host is a "very different job" because it comes with the power of sending people home.

She added: "I've never sent a person home, and now I am that person, I am now the baddie - and I don't enjoy doing that."