Masters of the Universe: Revolution picks up after the 2021 series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, dropped off with the new sequel continuing on with the He-Man story. The new series continues Kevin Smith's revival of the original 1983-1985 series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, with the latest edition following the rivalry between He-Man and Skeletor as they fight to rule Eternia. Familiar voices will be returning including Mark Hamill as Skeletor, but there's also some new names joining for the sequel, with William Shatner cast in an unnamed role and Meg Foster returning to the He-Man franchise as Motherboard, the ancient sorceress of technology. Here's everything you need to know about Masters of the Universe: Revolution and when you can watch it on Netflix.

What is Masters of the Universe: Revolution about?

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "It’s technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man!

"Adam is forced to choose between the sceptre or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

Masters of the Universe: Revolution trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution just ahead of its release, you can watch it below.

Who stars in Masters of the Universe: Revolution?

There are some familiar voices and new editions to the cast for the sequel. Chris Wood is reprising his role as He-Man, with Mark Hamill returning as Skeletor. However new cast members include William Shatner in a new unnamed role and Meg Foster making a return to the He-Man franchise as Motherboard, the ancient sorceress of technology. Keith David joins the team as Hordak, leader of the Evil horde, whilst Melissa Benoist is taking over Sarah Michelle Gellar's role as Teela.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Netflix release date