Hazbin Hotel: Prime Video animated series release date, and Verbal Ase x-rated video controversy explained
YouTuber Vivziepop’s animated series Hazbin Hotel is coming to Amazon Prime four years after the pilot was released
Hazbin Hotel is an animated comedy series coming to Amazon Prime Video, based on a pilot episode created for YouTube in 2019. The pilot, which was made by freelancers, and mostly funded by crowdfunding, has been viewed by almost 94 million users on Vivziepop’s (Vivienne Medrano) YouTube channel.
The pilot’s success led Vivziepop to create the spin-off series Helluva Boss, which has racked up more than 500 million views over three seasons, with a fourth and final series in the works.
Prime series Hazbin Hotel, which is also created by Vivziepop, is set in a rehabilitation hotel for demons, run by Lucifer’s daughter, in an effort to reduce Hell’s overpopulation problem without resorting to violent methods.
Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, aims to convert demons to the good side and send them upstairs, so that they become Heaven’s problem instead.
Is there a trailer for Hazbin Hotel?
Yes, watch it right here:
Did YouTuber Verbal Ase go bankrupt over Hazbin Hotel video?
It has been reported that YouTube beatboxer Verbal Ase, best known for creating Cartoon Beatbox Battles, was left bankrupt after creating a controversial music video in which Charlie, the main character in the Hazbin Hotel pilot, chases Verbal Ase’s avatar and sexually assaults him.
Verbal Ase reportedly spent £50,000 on the animated music video, however there is no evidence that this actually bankrupted him or his YouTube channel. Verbal Ase has not commented on the allegation that he is bankrupt, and has announced the launch of a new YouTube series, Puppet Beatbox Battles.
When is the release date of Hazbin Hotel?
Hazbin Hotel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 19 with the first four episodes being released on the day. Two more episodes will be released on January 26, and the final two episodes will land on February 2.
Where can you watch the Hazbin Hotel pilot?
The 30-minute Hazbin Hotel pilot is available to stream for free on YouTube on Vivziepop’s channel. The first three seasons of the spin-off animation Helluva Boss, which follows a group of imps who run an assassination company in Hell, is also available to watch on her YouTube channel.
