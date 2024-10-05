Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The favourites to replace Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker have been revealed after a leaked email suggested that the star was set to leave the famous BBC show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MailOnline reported that a leaked email showed that Lineker was set to be axed from the popular sports show after 25 years at its helm. The BBC has since dispelled rumours of Lineker leaving the show, saying that the contract renewal process has not yet concluded and that he was under his current contract until May 2025.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We have nothing to announce, and we have not agreed next steps with regard to his contract. He is under contract until the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, names have already been banded about as replacements should Lineker, 63, not continue on the long-running football highlights show. Jermaine Jenas had been top of the list to eventually replace Lineker, but following his scandal at the BBC, the former footballer is no longer in the running.

Instead, sports presenter Mark Chapman has become the new bookies favourite to replace Gary Lineker, according to OLBG.com. Chapman is already known to MOTD fans, hosting the companion show ‘Match of the Day 2’ on Sunday evenings. He is also known for his work on rugby coverage, fronting the BBC’s coverage of the Rugby World Cups and other competitions. He also presented The NFL Show when it launched in 2016.

Alex Scott is also another name which has risen to the top of bookies’ lists as the next permanent presenter of MOTD. The former Lioness has become a familiar face for fans of BBC Sport and Sky Sports coverage. Scott has commentated on tournaments such as the World Cup and Women’s World Cup, as well as serving as a pundit for the Premier League.

Gabby Logan is also a name rumoured to be on the list to replace Lineker when the time comes. Logan is well-versed in all things sport, having previously competed as a rhythmic gymnast for Wales and Great Britain, as well as going onto a successful sports broadcasting career. She has been at the helm of the BBC’s coverage the London marathon since 2015 as well as the broadcaster’s Six Nations coverage and has co-hosted the iconic BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Award since 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other names on the list include Jason Mohammad, Kelly Sommers and Dion Dublin.

Lineker has been the BBC’s highest-paid star for the past seven years. He was the only on-air talent to scoops a very comfortable wage of more than £1 million in the year 2023/2024/

The Sun reports that Lineker has offered to take a pay cut of £350,000 as part of contract negotiations with the BBC, which could see the broadcaster sign the former footballer for another multi-year contract amid cuts elsewhere in the organisation.